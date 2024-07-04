The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

