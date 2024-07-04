The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

