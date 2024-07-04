The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,863,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,619,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 605,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 4,810.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

