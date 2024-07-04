The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in New York Times were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 88,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

