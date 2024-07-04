The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $213,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

