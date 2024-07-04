Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $162,942.20 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

