Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $162,942.20 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
