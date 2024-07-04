Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 2,573 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $65,971.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 198,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 129.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 397,490 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toast by 12.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,457,000 after buying an additional 247,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Toast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

