Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

