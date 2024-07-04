Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $898.10 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $918.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $821.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.62. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

