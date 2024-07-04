Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

