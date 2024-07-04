Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,778,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $330.86 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $345.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.14 and a 200-day moving average of $291.89.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

