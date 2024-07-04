TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $90,682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,634 shares during the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock worth $1,237,376. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

