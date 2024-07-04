Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

