Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

