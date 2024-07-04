Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 4,237 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24.

On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

