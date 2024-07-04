U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $268,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $268,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

