UBS Group Boosts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $29.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.