Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.71

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 46415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $704,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,730 shares of company stock worth $3,307,918. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after purchasing an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

