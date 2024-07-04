Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.