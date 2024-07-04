Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

