United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $862.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $807.29 and a 200 day moving average of $743.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $524.63 and a 52 week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

