USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Volume of $302,379.64 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $88.96 million and approximately $302,379.64 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,434.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.00599701 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00042612 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066658 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010932 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000167 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars.
