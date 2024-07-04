Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

