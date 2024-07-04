Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

