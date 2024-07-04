Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

NYSE HUBB opened at $370.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

