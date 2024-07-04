Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 960,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

