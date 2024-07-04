Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $786.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $728.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.