Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,471,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

