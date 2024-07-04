Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

