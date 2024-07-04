Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SSNC stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

