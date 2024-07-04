Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,501 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,619,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KR opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.