Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.83 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.03 and a 200-day moving average of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,162,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $4,502,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,162,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,152 shares of company stock valued at $136,281,661 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

