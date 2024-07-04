Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,071.41 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

