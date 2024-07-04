Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $497.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.32 and a 200 day moving average of $468.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.03 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

