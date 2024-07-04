Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,264,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of OPENLANE worth $181,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.81 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

