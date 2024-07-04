Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $174,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $184.00 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.02. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

