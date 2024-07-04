Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Redfin worth $177,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Redfin by 144.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 294,802 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.