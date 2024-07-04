Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.67% of Enovix worth $161,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enovix by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

