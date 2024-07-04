Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $163,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,009,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

