Vanguard Group Inc. Has $160.93 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $160,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

