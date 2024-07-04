Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.85 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $179,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.