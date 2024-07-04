Vanguard Group Inc. Has $180.67 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.04% of CoreCivic worth $180,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

