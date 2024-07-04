Vanguard Group Inc. Has $182.37 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.53% of MYR Group worth $182,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MYR Group by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

