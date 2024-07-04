Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of JELD-WEN worth $167,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $13.14 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 2.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
