Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 53,484 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $165,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,225.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

