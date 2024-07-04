Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 65,443 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $169,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NWN opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

