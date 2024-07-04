Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 76,146 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.01% of AtriCure worth $170,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

