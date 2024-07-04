Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.78% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $175,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $21,404,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

