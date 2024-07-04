Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.16% of Liberty Live Group worth $176,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock valued at $65,635,332 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

