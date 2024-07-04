Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Appian worth $176,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth about $560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

